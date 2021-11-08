Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.70. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.88. 4,317,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

