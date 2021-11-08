Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $59.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.47 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $46.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $209.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $2,980.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,829.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,613.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

