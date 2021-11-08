Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $5.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post earnings of $5.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $4.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $25.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.74 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $182.07 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.