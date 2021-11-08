Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 80.15% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

ECOR opened at $0.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

