Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report sales of $19.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $51.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $52.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.87 million, with estimates ranging from $53.36 million to $57.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

FPI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 244,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

