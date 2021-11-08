Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 182,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 78,348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,208,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 226,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 83,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,474. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

