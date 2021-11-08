Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post $329.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.60 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $352.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 107,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.