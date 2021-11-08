Analysts Expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will report $169.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $702.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.50 million to $703.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $760.37 million, with estimates ranging from $757.40 million to $771.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Several research firms recently commented on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $16.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

