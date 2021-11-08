Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $99.93 and a one year high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

