Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Andersons, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.