Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 138.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

