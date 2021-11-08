Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) PT at $371.25

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,833,007. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $182.06 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

