Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $46.25

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.84. 1,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

