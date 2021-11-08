Analysts Set Expectations for Black Diamond Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

BDI stock opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$300.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

