Analysts Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

