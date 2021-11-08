Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Target Price at C$34.31

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

KEY stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.45. 405,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.14. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.93 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 318.84%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

