Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) PT at €48.26

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €48.26 ($56.78).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

