Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Price Target at $38.60

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,078. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

