Analysts Set OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OZMLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$18.28 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

