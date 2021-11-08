Analyzing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and The Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 7.17 $1.61 billion $1.68 38.13 The Sage Group $2.46 billion 4.31 $395.53 million $1.41 29.23

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.28% 30.44% 14.35% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atlas Copco pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Sage Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Sage Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Copco and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 10 1 1 2.25 The Sage Group 5 5 2 0 1.75

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus price target of $530.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.35%. Given Atlas Copco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than The Sage Group.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats The Sage Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

