AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $37.06 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

