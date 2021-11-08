Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $9,017.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00228411 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00096814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

