Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGLOY shares. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NGLOY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 117,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

