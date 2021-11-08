ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $425.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.78.

ANSS stock opened at $406.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.59. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 312.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

