Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antares Pharma in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $645.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,056,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.