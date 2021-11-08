APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.