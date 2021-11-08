APA Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. APA has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

