APENFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.10 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $91.53 million and approximately $228.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APENFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.