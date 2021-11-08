APi Group (APG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.04. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APi Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 413.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.