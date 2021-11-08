Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Christopher Richards Acquires 101,142 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards bought 101,142 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$95,983.76 ($68,559.83).
Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 6th, Christopher Richards acquired 31,000 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,535.00 ($21,810.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07.
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile
Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.
