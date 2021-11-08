AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $88.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.71.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $2,931,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 48,700.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

