Apria (NYSE:APR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

APR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 507.30%. Analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $46,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apria by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the second quarter worth about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the third quarter worth about $42,639,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

