Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $175.03 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.