AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 561,145 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Enel Chile worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 69.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 297,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 33.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 224,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.18 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

