AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after buying an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,300 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

