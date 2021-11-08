AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

