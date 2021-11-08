AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 622.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,230 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,446 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

