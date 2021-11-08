AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 8,318 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 105.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

