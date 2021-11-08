AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 656.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $253.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

