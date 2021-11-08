AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $164.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

