AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 179.3% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 64,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

ENPH opened at $237.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.