Arcosa, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 71.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

