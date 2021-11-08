Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $916,130.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

