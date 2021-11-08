Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

