Argus Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $270.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.