Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 8.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 11,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

