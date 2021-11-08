Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.46.

ASAN stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

