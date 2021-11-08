Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AGO opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

