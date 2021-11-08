Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 13,354 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
