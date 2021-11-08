Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 13,354 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 124,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

