ATB Capital Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$240.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$225.73.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$209.51. 50,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$193.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.53. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$211.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,976.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total transaction of C$878,116.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders have sold a total of 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227 in the last ninety days.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

